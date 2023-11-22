BJR reveals hand-drawn livery for Adelaide 500

Macauley Jones’ Pizza Hut Camaro will sport a fan-designed, hand-drawn livery at this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

After some eye-catching efforts during the year, fans were invited to create a new look for the #96 Brad Jones Racing entry for the Supercars season finale.

Almost 60 livery concepts were received and the winner is the work of 10-year-old Grace Lewis, who even snuck in some time designing the look at school.

Lewis’s family are said to be die-hard Supercars fans and her mother, Leah, is a volunteer at the Adelaide 500.

For Grace’s exploits, she has won a BJR merchandise pack and tickets to the event, meaning she is making her very first trip to the South Australian capital to watch the Supercars.

“I can’t believe I’ve won the whole thing!” she said.

“I worked really hard on the design, and I can’t wait to see it in real life at the race.

“My favourite driver is Macauley Jones so I am over the moon he will be driving the car I designed.”

Lewis’s design includes her own take on the retro Pizza Hut logo, which graced Car #96 earlier this year for its two events promoting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

Macauley Jones remarked, “Watching Grace’s drawing come to life on our car is pretty cool – it’s just like if she drew it herself on the Pizza Hut Camaro.

“She’s obviously a dedicated and passionate Supercars fan and it’s awesome being able to have her drawing on the car. She should be so proud of what she’s achieved.

“I can’t wait to meet her and give her a tour of our garage in Adelaide. It’ll be quite cool to see her beside her own livery design.

“When Pizza Hut launched this competition, we weren’t sure what to expect and it’s cool to be able to race Grace’s hand-drawn art.”

Pizza Hut Australia Director Of Marketing and Digital, Simon Stocks, added, “Grace’s entry truly touched our hearts – her unwavering dedication, even while juggling school commitments, exemplifies the passion that fuels Supercars fans.

“It was a no-brainer for us to showcase her adorable work on our car, embodying our commitment to bringing Supercars fans and our customers closer together.”

Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship field starts tomorrow at 15:45 local time/16:15 AEDT.

