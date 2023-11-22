2023 Vailo Adelaide 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The 2023 Supercars season comes to a close this weekend with a title showdown at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

Brodie Kostecki heads into the season finale with a hand on the trophy, a 131-point advantage meaning he simply needs a consistent weekend in Adelaide to seal a maiden title.

That would be a sensational outcome given this is only Kostecki’s third season as a full-timer and he came into the campaign without a single race win to his name.

The outside contender this weekend is Shane van Gisbergen, who will be looking to add a third consecutive title and fourth in total before he heads to the US to race NASCAR.

The weekend’s results will also determine the outcome in the teams’ championship, Erebus leading Triple Eight by 170 points.

There are four days of running at Adelaide with Supercars on track each day.

The Adelaide undercard features the Dunlop Series, Carrera Cup, Touring Car Masters, S5000, GT World Challenge Australia and V8 SuperUtes.

When is the Supercars Adelaide 500?

Track action for the Adelaide 500 kicks off on Thursday with a first half-hour practice session starting at 3:45pm ACDT.

On Friday there is second practice sessions at 12:35pm ACDT before grid spots 11-25 are determined by a 15-minute qualifying session, starting at 5:35pm ACDT.

Practice continues on Saturday with a third and final half-hour session at 9:45am ACDT.

The first five rows will then be set by the Top 10 Shootout at 12:05pm ACDT before the first 250-kilometre race, which starts at 2:50pm ACDT.

The Sunday program is similar with qualifying at 10:15am ACDT, a Top 10 Shootout at 12:05pm ACDT and the second 250-kilometre heat at 2:45pm ACDT.

All time below are local (GMT +10:30)

Thursday November 23

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday November 24

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Practice 2

17:35-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)

Saturday November 25

9:45-10:15 Supercars – Practice 3

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 1)

14:50-16:45 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 8

10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:45-16:45 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Adelaide 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Seven Network

Both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner the Seven Network will carry live coverage TV coverage of the Adelaide 500.

On Thursday and Friday the live coverage will only be shown on Fox Sports starting at 12pm ACDT on Thursday and 8am ACDT on Friday.

On Saturday Fox Sports will have live coverage from 8:15am ACDT with Seven’s coverage starting at 11:30am ACDT.

On Sunday the Fox Sports coverage starts at 8:30am ACDT with Seven following at 11:30am ACDT.

Can I stream the Supercars Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo, as well as on the free 7Plus platform.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.