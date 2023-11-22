2023 Supercars Vailo Adelaide 500 session times and preview

The 2023 Supercars champion will be crowned on the streets of Adelaide this weekend at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

There are just two contenders remaining heading into the season finale, with Brodie Kostecki in the box seat to secure a maiden title.

The Erebus driver holds a 131-point advantage heading, which means and eighth and a ninth across the two races would be enough to see him crowned champion.

That means van Gisbergen faces an uphill battle if he’s two win a third straight Supercars title and fourth in total before heading to NASCAR next year.

The battle for the teams’ championship is much closer, at least based on available points, with Erebus leading Triple Eight by 170 points.

There will be a number of farewells in Adelaide this weekend, starting with van Gisbergen’s defection to the US. He will be replaced at T8 next season by Will Brown, who is therefore making his final start for Erebus.

David Reynolds will make his final start for Grove Racing ahead of a move to Team 18 while James Courtney will line up with Tickford one more time ahead of his shift to Blanchard Racing Team.

Matt Stone Racing-bound Nick Percat will farewell Walkinshaw Andretti United, while Erebus-bound Jack Le Brocq will do likewise at MSR.

The likes of Scott Pye, Todd Hazelwood, Jack Smith and Declan Fraser are set to make their final full-time starts, at least for now.

The packed Vailo Adelaide 500 undercard features the Dunlop Series, with Zak Best and Kai Allen going head-to-head for the Super2 title. In Carrera Cup its Jackson Walls against Callum Hedge for the title, while GT World Challenge Australia is a three-way tight fight between Liam Talbot, Geoff Emery and Yasser Shahin.

Aaron Cameron is in the box seat to win the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship title while Touring Car Masters and the V8 SuperUtes will also be in action.

2023 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times

All times local (GMT +10:30)

Thursday November 23

8:00-8:20 Touring Car Masters – Practice

8:30-8:55 S5000 – Practice 1

9:30-10:00 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 1

10:10-10:30 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 1

10:40-11:00 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

11:10-11:30 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

12:10-12:50 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

13:00-13:25 S5000 – Practice 2

13:35-14:05 GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 2

14:15-14:35 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:50-15:30 Dunlop Series – Practice 2

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday November 24

8:05-8:25 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

8:35-8:50 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 1

9:00-9:15 GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 2

9:25-9:45 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

9:55-10:15 S5000 – Qualifying

10:35-10:45 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 1

10:50-11:05 Carrera Cup – Qualifying 2

11:15-11:35 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

11:50-12:00 Dunlop Series – Super3 qualifying (Race 1)

12:05-12:20 Dunlop Series – Super2 qualifying (Race 1)

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Practice 2

13:25-14:05 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1

14:15-14:35 S5000 – Race 1

14:55-15:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

15:25-16:05 Carrera Cup – Race 1

16:15-16:35 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

16:50-17:00 Dunlop Series – Super3 qualifying (Race 2)

17:05-17:20 Dunlop Series – Super2 qualifying (Race 2)

17:35-17:50 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)

Saturday November 25

8:15-8:35 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

8:50-9:30 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 2

9:45-10:15 Supercars – Practice 3

10:45-11:05 S5000 – Race 2

11:30-11:50 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 1)

12:50-13:10 Carrera Cup – Race 2

13:25-14:05 Dunlop Series – Race 1

14:50-16:45 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 8

8:30-8:50 S5000 – Race 3

9:20-10:00 GT World Challenge Australia – Race 3

10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

10:50-11:10 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

11:25-11:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:50-13:10 Carrera Cup – Race 3

13:20-14:00 Dunlop Series – Race 2

14:45-16:45 Supercars – Race 2