Top Mercedes seat up for grabs in GT World Challenge Australia

The race-winning Volante Rosso squad is on the hunt for a new driver for the 2024 GT World Challenge Australia season, with Ross Poulakis stepping back due to business commitments.

Poulakis has spent the season paired with Jayden Ojeda in a Volante Rosso-run Mercedes, a campaign that has included a race win at Phillip Island and poles there, Sydney Motorsport Park and at Queensland Raceway.

Despite sitting fourth in the standings, Poulakis is set to miss the season finale in Adelaide due to the impending arrival of his second child.

As a result Ojeda will be paired with Chris Bastios in a sole Volante Rosso entry this weekend.

Poulakis will also sit out the entire 2024 season due to business commitments, leaving a spot on Volante Rosso’s roster free for next season for its two-car line-up along with Batzios and Ojeda, who are expected to return.

“Ross has been a huge part of our team and he will be missed from the grid next year,” said Volante Rosso boss Josh Hunt.

“We have enjoyed being such a big part of Ross’ motorsport journey, including pole positions and race wins.

“The whole Volante Rosso Motorsport team wishes him and his wife Mandy the very best with their growing family and his business endeavours. The Poulakis family has become great friends of the team and I’m sure we will see Ross back behind the wheel sooner rather than later.

“It will be difficult to fill the void he leaves, as he is such a great talent behind the wheel as well as being fantastic to work with.

“We will be continuing with Chris Batzios in 2024 and we are on the search for someone to fill the space left by Ross.”

Poulakis added: “Racing is fun and exciting but I need to focus on some very exciting opportunities I have been working on for my business for several years now. 2024 is looking to be a very exciting year for the Harrolds business and it will require an extensive amount of dedication and travel so I won’t be able to committee to the 2024 GTWC Australia season.

“The past two seasons have been amazing and I have grown so much as a driver with a huge thanks to Chris [Papadopoulos] and Josh at Volante Rosso.

“They have guided me extremely well through the last two years and I can’t thank the team at VR enough. Truly a professional and caring team that has made the last two years so enjoyable.

“Though I won’t be driving I will be following as a spectator and cheering the drivers on. It should be a great year having SRO leading the way for GTWC Australia and I’m looking to be back and even faster in 2025.”