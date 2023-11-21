Tim Edwards set to become Supercars HoM

Outgoing Tickford Racing Team Principal Tim Edwards is set to be named as the replacement for Adrian Burgess in the position of Supercars Head of Motorsport.

Edwards’ departure from Tickford after the best part of two decades was announced in September, despite prior denials.

He said as part of that announcement that he would be taking time away from motorsport to travel the country and spend time with family.

However, the former Jordan F1 team manager is now set to join Supercars itself as its Head of Motorsport.

Burgess’ impending departure from the category was confirmed last week and, as previously reported by Speedcafe, he is set to join Team 18 as its Team Manager.

Tickford, meanwhile, is recruiting for a new CEO to replace Edwards, having opted to split that position and the Team Principal role which he had also performed at Campbellfield.

He is set to head up an expanded Motorsport department at Supercars, which is also recruiting for a Category Technical Director and Performance Engineer.

Despite financial losses last year, it is also making a significant investment in parity testing this off-season in a bid to put to an end the saga over an apparent disparity between the new-for-2023 Gen3 race cars in both aerodynamics and engines.

That will entail wind tunnel testing in the United States as well as transient dyanamometer running in Melbourne, although it is not known yet if Edwards will be involved in those activities.

That Burgess would be before he returns to a race team environment has raised the ire of his future rivals, as has his privileged position with access to the data from every car in the field his capacity as the HoM.

The Briton has held that position for five seasons, after stints at Dick Johnson Racing, Triple Eight Race Engineering, Walkinshaw Racing, and Tekno Autosports.

It was at the former where he worked with Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt, who was a shareholder in the iconic Queensland squad when it won the 2010 drivers’ championship during a tumultuous period behind the scenes.

Edwards’ last event as Tickford Team Principal is this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500.