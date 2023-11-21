Supercars confirms Tim Edwards as General Manager of Motorsport

Outgoing Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards will join Supercars as its General Manager of Motorsport, the championship has confirmed.

In doing so, he will replace Adrian Burgess, whose impending departure from the position of Head of Motorsport was announced last week.

“Joining Supercars is a fantastic opportunity which I am delighted and privileged to accept,” said Edwards, whose official start with Supercars will occur in January 2024.

“Virtually my entire adult life has been spent in motorsport, I’ve had the fortune to work and compete with some of the best organisations and at the greatest events and championships there are, and to step into this role with Supercars is very exciting both for me and my family.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

“After 35 years working in what we call ‘team land,’ I look forward to doing my part from the category side to help us put on the best championship we possibly can.”

Edwards has spent the past 19 seasons at Tickford, during which time it won the Bathurst 1000 in 2013 and 2014, then the drivers’ championship in 2015.

His career in motorsport began in 1988 as a mechanic for Alan Docking Racing’s Mazdaspeed team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

He joined the Jordan Formula 1 squad as a mechanic in 1991 and eventually became Team Manager, before returning to Australia and taking up the role initially of Motorsport Director at Campbellfield.

In addition to roles for teams, Edwards has had multiple stints on the Supercars Commission, held a position on the Motorcycling Australia Board, and worked for the organising committee of the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said, “We are thrilled to have someone of Tim’s calibre join Supercars as our new General Manager of Motorsport from next year.

“In such a highly competitive and technical championship, Tim’s extensive experience, leadership qualities, and success both in Supercars and abroad make him an excellent fit for the role.

“We believe his strategic vision and passion for the sport will be of tremendous value as we continue to drive Supercars upward in the years to come.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Adrian for his dedicated service over the past five years, and welcome Tim to lead our motorsport program into the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship season.”

Edwards is set to lead an expanded Supercars Motorsport department, with the championship currently recruiting for a Category Technical Director and Performance Engineer.

Supercars has also invested in off-season wind tunnel and transient dynamometer testing in a bid to put an end to the Gen3 parity saga, with a Camaro and Mustang having arrived at Windshear’s facility in the United States in recent days for the purpose of the former.

Meanwhile, Burgess is expected to be confirmed as Team 18’s new Team Manager soon, while Tickford is currently on the hunt for a new CEO.

The 2023 season-ending Vailo Adelaide 500 starts this Thursday.