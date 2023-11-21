Supercars announces senior management changes

Supercars has announced two changes within its senior management team.

Tim Watsford has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Cameron Price to Chief Financial & Risk Officer, both effective immediately.

The former joined Supercars last year in the then-newly created role of Chief Innovation and Sustainability officer.

Until then, he had been the CEO of the Northern Territory Major Events Company, which promotes the Darwin Triple Crown, and has gone on to manage government relations for Supercars.

That includes “serv[ing] as Supercars’ key representative in ensuring the sport’s return to New Zealand in 2024 for the ITM Taupō Super400,” according to the announcement on the championship’s official website.

It also hailed his work putting together new deals with state governments in Western Australia and New South Wales.

While the Newcastle 500 was lost from next year’s calendar after the city council dug in its heels amid a messy local political situation, the championship still counts Destination NSW as a key partner, with the season to open in 2024 with the Bathurst SuperFest.

Watsford has 20 years’ industry experience and, according to Speedcafe sources, will take a more active role next year in formulating the 2025 calendar, which squares with his new title.

Price had been Supercars’ Chief Financial Officer since joining the business in 2013, and acting COO since early-2022.

He previously “held high-ranking financial titles in the radio industry and at Football Federation Australia, showcasing his extensive experience in finance across various sectors.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said, “These strategic changes in our leadership team are a reflection of the depth of talent within Supercars.

“Both Tim Watsford and Cameron Price have proven themselves as invaluable assets to our organisation, and we are confident that their elevated roles will contribute significantly to Supercars’ continued success.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to assembling a strong, diverse leadership team capable of navigating the complexities of the motorsports industry and driving Supercars towards new heights.”

The announcement coincides with that regarding the appointment of outgoing Tickford Racing Team Principal Tim Edwards as General Manager of Motorsport, replacing Adrian Burgess.

The 2024 Supercars season will be the third held under the ownership of RACE, which bought the business from Archer Capital and the teams in late-2021.

The Executive Leadership Team of Supercars now comprises:

Shane Howard: Chief Executive Officer

Tim Watsford: Chief Operating Officer

Cameron Price: Chief Financial & Risk Officer

Mark Pejic: Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer

Tim Holden: General Counsel