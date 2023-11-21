Porsche titles on the line in Pro and Pro Am

The outright Pro as well as the SP Tools Pro Am classes of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will go down to the wire with the final round at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

With two race seconds on the Gold Coast, McElrea Racing’s Jackson Walls took over the points lead from Callum Hedge from Porsche Centre NZ/Earl Bamber Motorsport. Walls has a 21-point advantage going to the final round. Meanwhile a revision of the points from the Gold Coast has changed the situation in Pro Am.

In Pro, Dylan O’Keeffe (Wall Racing) is a clear third in front of Dale Wood (EBM) and McElrea’s Bayley Hall who was a two-race winner in Queensland. With the round win, 20-year-old Hall became the seventh winner in seven rounds.

The result of the second race of Round 7 at last month’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 has changed in Pro Am. The race ended prematurely due to a multi-car crash that brought out the red flags. Drivers Sam Shahin, Rodney Jane and Tim Miles were included in the results and were subsequently awarded points.

However, on review, Motorsport Australia has reissued the official results and the three have been classified as non-finishers as they had not crossed the finish line at the point of the red flag activation. Each had entered the pits and remained there.

The ruling was made in accordance with the Motorsport Australia Circuit Race Standing Regulations Articles 5.12.3 and 5.12.3. It stipulate that an automobile must have crossed the finish line on the track under its own power during a suspended race.

The Race 2 class result went to Dean Cook over Adrian Flack, Liam Talbot and Marc Cini. Shahin was classified third for the round but dropped to fifth as Cini took the final podium spot.

With the updated points, Shahin fell from second behind Flack to third. Cook is now second and trails the points leader by 23 points with a further 28 to Shahin.