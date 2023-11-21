Live pit lane to raise stakes at Supercars season-opener

Supercars’ new-for-2024 ‘live’ pit lane order will raise the stakes when the season starts next February at Bathurst.

That is the take-out based on comments from Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill, who is hoping to bolster the squad’s finishing position in this year’s teams’ championship.

The Truck Assist-backed outfit sits 10th in the standings ahead of the 2023 season finale, 188 points behind PremiAir Racing and 184 up on Tickford Racing’s #55/#56 ‘team’ with 576 points up for grabs at this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

If MSR does remain 10th then, subject to the implications of the off-season Team Racing Charter movement, it would take up the 10th or 11th pair of garages at Mount Panorama next February.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Thereafter, though, pit lane order will be determined by teams’ championship standings at the conclusion of the preceding event of the season, a departure from the current system whereby it is based primarily on the previous season’s teams’ championship results.

That presents an opportunity to grab a pit lane position nearer to pit exit in the early stages of the season, before the teams’ championship standings will start to settle.

Said Hill, ahead of the finale event of his rookie Repco Supercars Championship season, “I’m looking forward to Adelaide because I’ve got 11 Supercars events behind me and I felt like I finished strong on the Gold Coast, so I go into Adelaide in a very good headspace to give a real crack before the slate gets cleaned for next year.

“It’s a precursor to next year, to finish this season on a high is the goal.

“I’m not fighting for any championship honours other than trying to finish strongly in the teams’ title and there is still a bit to play for there.

“Though, with the new live pit lane arrangement for next year all we have to do as a team is to shoot out of the blocks at Bathurst and we can get to the right end of pit lane.”

A garage nearer pit exit is considered advantageous for any number of reasons, including track position in qualifying, strategic fuel filling, and avoidance of congestion in the lane under Safety Car.

Hill is 23rd in the drivers’ championship but was rewarded for his promise so far with a new, two-year contract with MSR which was announced in September.

His focus this weekend in Adelaide is improving in qualifying, but the Canberran is also relishing the extra 30 minutes of practice time which is on offer given there is one more session than usual before racing gets underway on Saturday.

“For me, I’ve really enjoyed the last few events, particularly the racing side of it as I believe we have a good package as we’re always able to move our way forward,” he added.

“The thing for me is if we qualify strongly in Adelaide, I don’t see any reason why we can’t race out of the front and I don’t think it’s out of the question.

“I’m really focused on the process of the weekend by rolling out strong on Thursday and getting the car in the window for qualifying.

“There’s also the luxury of an extra practice session as well, so we can do some prep for the race. There will be plenty of track time, which is always good.

“I was probably a bit lean on track time at Gold Coast and started on the back foot, but with more sessions in Adelaide it will give us more time to find the rhythm.

“I’ve had a lot of good rounds this year and that’s the mentality I’m bringing in.

“It’s an awesome event. I’m keen to get there, it’s a super challenging track, which is very rewarding when you get it right.

“I’m just looking forward to having a weekend at the races and finishing the year off with a high.”

Practice 1 starts on Thursday at 15:45 local time/16:15 AEDT.