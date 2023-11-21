GALLERY: Tied finish in Shannons Adelaide Rally

The 2023 Shannon Adelaide Rally finished in a tie between Oscar Matthews and Naomi Tillet and Matt Selley and Hamish McKendrick. After three days and 29 stages the Modern Competition pair were equal in the overall results after Selley (#702 Mitsubishi EVO 8RS) led on the first day, and Matthews (#715 EVO 6) the second.

Jack Monkhouse and Neill Woolley took third overall in their #701 Datsun 180B SSS, while also taking honours in the Classic Competition and Heritage Trophy classes. Nigel Joyce and Justin Perkins (#607 Subaru WRX) were the winners of Challenge, while Chris Oldaker and David Greaves (#509 Renault Megane) took the honours in TSD.

More than 300 cars took part in the Shannons Adelaide Rally, which included the Gouger Street Party on the Saturday night and the first Strathalbyn Town Stage on the Sunday.

The Strathalbyn Town Stage saw a massive crowd in attendance as Strathalbyn turned out in big numbers for a lunch stop and town stage of the event, with South Australian Treasurer Stephen Mullighan MP joining the thousands in attendance.