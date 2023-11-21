Callum Hedge lands Indy NXT seat

New Zealander Callum Hedge has landed a seat in the 2024 Indy NXT Series after excelling in a gruelling trans-Pacific racing programme this year.

Hedge arrives at this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500 shooting for the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia title, but has already achieved title glory this month, wrapping up the Formula Regional Americas (FRA) earlier this month.

Now, the 20-year-old has been announced as the driver of HMD Motorsports’ #17 entry in the 2024 Indy NXT Series, the direct feeder to IndyCar.

“I have had a taste of the Indy NXT machinery and am ready for the challenge that 2024 will bring,” he said.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to join a championship-winning programme in HMD Motorsports and for my partners who continue to make my motorsports dream a reality.”

Hedge began 2023 in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship (nee: Toyota Racing Series), finishing second in the standings with three races wins along the way.

He went on to compete in both Carrera Cup and FRA, dominating the latter with 13 wins out of a possible 18 and a 105-point margin at season’s end.

The rapid Kiwi is currently second in Carrera Cup at just 21 points behind Jackson Walls despite having to miss the Bathurst round due to a clash with FRA.

He also recently cut laps in Indy NXT machinery in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test with Cape Motorsports.

HMD Motorsports General Manager Mike Maurini said, “We have a lot of time for Callum and are confident that he will have success in Indy NXT.

“He is stepping into a programme that has ascended rapidly and has been winning along the way. He is another piece to the growing puzzle and will be a threat for the top step of the podium all season.

“While the North American ovals and temporary courses will be new to him, he has a strong support system of drivers and engineers around him that will assist in making the transition seamless.”

Honda Performance Development President David Salters added, “With his dominating performance this year in Honda-powered Formula Regional Americas competition, Callum is certainly a deserving champion and HPD scholarship winner.

“We very much look forward to following Callum’s progress in Indy NXT in 2024, as follows in the path successfully used by previous FRA champions and now Honda-powered INDYCAR drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Linus Lundqvist.”

Hedge is due to partake in a two-day test at Sebring in January before the season-opener in St Petersburg in March.

“I am anxious to get situated with the team and get going,” he said.

“The first test is two months away, but you can trust I will be taking in everything I can between now and January to ensure I am up to speed and ready to go.”

There will be three New Zealanders on the IndyCar grid in 2024, namely Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin plus Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong, the latter of whom is going full-time after a road/street course-only programme in his rookie 2023 season.

Hedge will continue to enjoy support from the Tony Quinn Foundation, the Giltrap Group, and Tasman Motorsports Group in 2024.