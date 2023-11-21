Bold new livery for BRT at Adelaide 500

The Blanchard Racing Team has unveiled a bold new livery for this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

BRT has traded its #3 Ford Mustang’s usual CoolDrive blue hues for the red of Redarc Defence & Space for the 2023 Supercars season finale.

Redarc, which works in research, design, development and manufacture of items such as electronic voltage converters, solar panels, inverters, power supplies, battery chargers, brake controllers, and trailer braking products, was also a backer of the Box Hill-based squad at last year’s Adelaide 500.

It has a far greater presence this time around on the Ford to be driven by native South Australian Todd Hazelwood.

“It’s great to have Redarc once again connect with us for the season finale in Adelaide,” said Tim Blanchard, BRT Co-Principal.

“We are particularly proud to partner with another Australian family-operated business that is dedicated to keeping manufacturing and innovation right here in our backyard.

“Their incredibly impressive manufacturing facility is just down the road from the track in Lonsdale, so we can’t wait to see their entire crew over the weekend.

“It’s been a big year for everyone involved in the Supercars Championship, and we want to finish the year on a high note.

“Todd is always fired up to put on a good showing on home soil, and we hope with the recent changes to the Ford Mustang, we will be right in the mix in one of the toughest events on the calendar.”

This weekend’s Adelaide 500 represents the end of an era for BRT on multiple fronts.

Hazelwood, currently 21st in the standings, will bid farewell to the team after Sunday’s 250km race, which will be BRT’s last as a single-car squad.

Next year, it expands to two Ford Mustangs on a full-time basis, with 2010 champion James Courtney to be joined by rookie Aaron Love.

Practice 1 starts on Thursday at 15:45 local time/16:15 AEDT.