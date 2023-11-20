Bottas bares all for charity calendar

Valtteri Bottas is hoping he has set an example by bearing all for a 2024 calendar.

Bottas recently released ‘Bottass’, with each month incorporating a different image of the Finnish driver bearing his backside.

The idea was spawned following the success of a photograph taken last year of Bottas swimming naked in a river whilst on holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

In association with good friend Paul Ripke, Bottas returned to Aspen during the August summer break to produce a portfolio of pictures for a calendar.

Asked by Speedcafe ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix as to why he had decided to venture down such a route, he replied: “Charity.

“Last year, when I launched that one photo, in Aspen, it was quite popular, and we actually raised quite a bit of funds.

“Because I do quite a bit of stuff with Ripke, we started to joke about an idea, imagining if there was a full calendar, so we decided ‘Let’s do it’, and for charity.

“Since the launch, a couple of days ago, we have raised about 50,000 euros, and counting. The aim is to get 100k, and it’s mainly for prostate cancer research, which I think is a good cause.”

The initial print run of 10,000 has already sold out, leading to Bottas placing an additional order.

Explaining his reasons behind supporting prostate cancer research, in particular, he said: “Movember is focusing on that quite a lot, and I know some people, close people, who have had some issues with that kind of thing.

“I think with men as well, like Movember, focusing on men’s health, many people are quite afraid of speaking about those kinds of things.

“So I went all out, showing myself, trying to set an example. It’s a human body, you don’t need to be shy.”

Bottas has confirmed that the reaction to his calendar has been positive – with the exception initially from his mum.

“I did get a message from my mom asking ‘What is this?’,” said Bottas with a smile.

“She doesn’t really understand English that well, and she had seen some videos I had posted. She was quite confused and protective, asking me ‘Are you sure that’s the path you want to go’. So I explained the charity thing, and it’s fine.

“Everything has been positive. I have had questions, people asking me ‘Why did you do that? Why do you want to show your ass?’

“But then when I explained the charity aspect, people got it, and we had so much fun, as you can imagine, taking those pictures.”

A recent appearance at an art gallery, where the calendar was shown, also caused an initial degree of consternation.

He added: “People who came had no idea what was going to happen, and they were so confused when we started to show every print, step by step.

“They were like ‘What’s happening here?’ but then they got the idea that it’s funny, and for charity. It was good fun.”