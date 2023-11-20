Ojeda lands Asian Le Mans Series deal

Jayden Ojeda has landed a deal to join Mercedes squad Craft-Bamboo in the Asian Le Mans Series over the summer.

The Aussie will join the Hong Kong-based team for the five-round ALMS season, the tie-up coming through engineer Matt Harvey, who works for both Craft-Bamboo at international events, and Volante Rosso – which has been fielding Ojeda in GT World Challenge Australia this year.

Ojeda will be paired with Anthony Liu and Jules Gounon in the Craft-Bamboo Mercedes AMG.

“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to race with such a renowned team like Craft-Bamboo Racing on the world stage,” said Ojeda.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the team and Anthony and Jules.”

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of Speedseries. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“ I think we have a really strong team Anthony is coming off the back of winning the GTWC Asia drivers’ championship, and Jules is arguably one of the most in-form GT drivers on the planet right now. He will be a great mentor for me to learn from.

“A massive thank you to Matt Harvey, Josh Hunt and Chris Papadopolus from Volante Rosso, for their belief in me, which led to the test earlier this year and, ultimately, this opportunity.”

The deal comes amid growing ties between Ojeda and the Mercedes customer racing program, Ojeda having taken part in a factory test in Spain last week, where he reportedly impressed and is now in the frame for some factory backing.

“We had a great few days of testing over Spain,” Ojeda added.

“It was an awesome experience to get the chance to pit myself against some of the best young drivers from around the world. I was really happy with the pace I showed.”