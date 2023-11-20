Newscast: Larkham previews Adelaide 500 title decider

Supercars pit lane pundit Mark Larkham has previewed the Adelaide 500 title showdown between Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen in the Speedcafe Newscast.

Erebus Motorsport’s Kostecki takes a 131-point lead over Triple Eight Race Engineering’s van Gisbergen to the streets of the South Australian capital, and is therefore the firm favourite.

However, in the latest Speedcafe Newscast, Larkham explains how the three-time champion could pull off an upset and make it a threepeat before he jets off to the United States to pursue a career in NASCAR.

Larkham – who will feature across the Fox Sports and Seven telecasts of the Vailo Adelaide 500 – also runs the rule over Supercars’ latest big-money parity measures and outlines how they work, in layman’s terms.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Speedcafe Newscast also reviews the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas, and a brand-new street circuit, with Speedcafe F1 Editor Mat Coch.

Does the Monaco Grand Prix have a rival as F1’s glamour race? Mat has his say.

Plus, Macau Grand Prix coverage and more – all in the latest Speedcafe Newscast, presented by racing authority Mark Fogarty.