Jett Lawrence crowned King of Paris

Jett Lawrence has become the King of Paris at the Supercross de Paris at the París La Défense Arena.

The second night of racing started with Lawrence fastest in 450cc qualifying and brother Hunter Lawrence fifth.

However, Frenchman Gregory Aranda took the super pole ahead of Jett Lawrence.

In Race 1, Hunter Lawrence got the holeshot and beat Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb to the first turn, while Jett Lawrence slotted into seventh.

Jett Lawrence worked his way through the field and passed Webb for third place with four laps to go.

With two laps remaining, Lawrence passed Roczen for second place and set his sights on brother Hunter Lawrence.

Lawrence attempted to make the same pass on Hunter that yielded one of his three wins the previous day.

This time, Hunter Lawrence made the block and took the win over his younger brother.

Roczen finished third.

Race 2 saw Roczen pick up his first win with a great start and incredible pace throughout the moto.

Jett Lawrence finished second, almost seven seconds adrift of Roczen, and Hunter Lawrence came third.

In the final moto of the event, Hunter Lawrence got the holeshot.

Roczen quickly pounced on Lawrence and made the pass for the lead.

As Roczen built a two-second lead ahead of Hunter Lawrence, Jett Lawerence was able to get around Webb for third.

At the end of the whoop section a few laps later, the two brothers came together, with Hunter going down.

Jett Lawrence briefly slowed to check on his brother, who continued in ninth, before taking off in pursuit of Roczen.

With Lawrence trailing Roczen by five seconds, the German made a mistake and handed the Australian the lead.

Roczen resumed in fifth but would crash a second time with just a few laps remaining.

Jett Lawrence pulled away to claim his fourth win of the weekend ahead of Webb and Hunter Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence finished atop the overall standing of the weekend with 8 points, and brother Hunter finished second with 17 points.

Webb rounded out the podium with 21 points.

Roczen finished with 21 points also but was classified in the fourth position.