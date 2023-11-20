Jack Smith steps back from Supercars

Jack Smith will step back from full-time Supercars competition after this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500 season finale, Brad Jones Racing has announced.

Smith made his debut in the Repco Supercars Championship in 2019, with a number wildcard starts with BJR and an enduro campaign at Matt Stone Racing.

He became part of the BJR fold on a full-time basis in 2020 and has now made more than 50 event starts in the top tier of Supercars in the SCT Motorsports entry.

Coincidentally, it was in his 50th Supercars Championship event, this year at Sydney Motorsport Park, where he scored the fastest lap bonus points for the first time.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Now, after four years in the top tier and seven with BJR, the 24-year-old has decided to vacate the seat at season’s end.

“This isn’t a decision we’ve come to lightly, Supercars have been such a big part of my life,” said Smith.

“I came into it when I was quite young and have really grown up in the paddock.

“It’s just the right time for us now to take this step back.

“I can’t thank everyone from the SCT Logistics crew and the team at Brad Jones Racing enough for everything over the last seven years.

“We all set out on this ride together and it’s been quite a learning experience for us all and I’d like to thank all the fans who’ve supported me.

“I’ve been with BJR for basically my entire career, and they’ve been an amazing team to work with and guide me on my journey.”

Smith made his Dunlop Super2 Series debut with Paul Morris Motorsport at Bathurst in 2016 before joining BJR as a 17-year-old.

He triumphed in the Super3 Series with BJR in 2017, with eight race wins along the way, and would also prevail in the 2018/19 New Zealand Touring Car Championship in a Hamilton Motorsports entry.

Brad Jones paid tribute to Smith, who has essentially spent his entire career with the Albury-based outfit, rising through the full Supercars ladder.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been seven years with Jack in the team,” remarked Jones.

“I remember when I met Jack when he was quite young – he was quiet, polite and always willing to listen, over the years that never changed.

“We have been fortunate enough to win a championship together, which you don’t get to do every day.

“I hope we will still see plenty of Jack at the circuit and I would like to wish him well for the future road ahead.

“Jack and his family have been incredibly loyal to me and that’s a rare trait to see in this industry, they have all been a part of our own family over this time and we’ve enjoyed a great relationship.”

A new driver for the #4 SCT Logistics Camaro us yet to be announced.

Confirmed for BJR’s 2024 line-up is Bryce Fullwood in the #14 Middy’s Camaro, with Andre Heimgartner expected to stay on in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro and Macauley Jones in the #96 Pizza Hut Camaro.

Practice for the Adelaide 500 starts on Thursday at 15:45 local time/16:15 AEDT.