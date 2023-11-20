Aaron Seton to step back from Super2

Aaron Seton will step back from the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2024 to focus on growing Gomersall Motorsport’s business.

The third-generation racer is currently driving for the Gomersall team, after two seasons in Super2 with Matt Stone Racing.

Next year, however, he will play an integral part in its expansion into customer racing.

The team is looking into both the Super2/Super3 Series as well as the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, with Seton taking up a management role.

“My plan for next year is to step back from the Super2 Series,” he told Speedcafe.

“I’d like to thank the people who have been with me on this motorsport journey, I’m very grateful for their support. I’ve worked hard behind the scenes to grow as a driver and I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve.”

Seton’s highlights in Super2 include a podium finish at Bathurst in 2021 and a pole position and podium at Townsville earlier this season.

“An opportunity’s come up to join Jason Gomersall in the Gomersall Motorsport team, so I’m looking forward to that challenge of working together with him and creating a professional motorsport experience for clients to come and develop as a driver and enjoy the sport,” he added.

While the 25-year-old has been a driver himself for several years now, he also boasts significant experience working in race teams, including DJR Team Penske and then MSR.

“I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to gain a lot of experience from some high-quality teams,” he added.

“Obviously I’ve been able to draw from my dad [Glenn] and then DJR Team Penske and MSR as well, to get to the point where I’m heavily involved in running my Super2 programme this year.

“So, next year I’ll draw from that experience to be in the day-to-day running of the team and making sure the cars are highly maintained and track-ready for the race meetings, and then on weekends, be involved in the engineering side and the driver coaching side.

“It’ll be great to have Jason and my dad in the fold too, who have a lot of motorsport experience over the years in running a business and running a professional motorsport outfit so we can run a high-quality programme for our customers.”

The 2019 TA2 Muscle Car Series winner may also yet find himself behind the wheel in 2024 as well.

“There’s definitely potential for it,” remarked Seton.

“I have a couple of races planned for next year still, so that will be announced in due course, and you never know, if an opportunity comes up, I might join one of our customers in the GT4 car.”

The final round of the 2023 Super2 Series starts this Thursday at the Vailo Adelaide 500, while the 2024 Monochrome GT4 Australia Series starts at Sandown next February.