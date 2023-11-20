A third HQ National win to Brett Osborn

Brett Osborn is a three-time winner of the HQ Holden Nationals when he led all the way to win at Morgan Park to take this year’s title.

Held at different circuits in different states on an annual basis since 1989, the 2023 event attracted over 40 entries to the rural Queensland circuit at Warwick.

Osborn who has been indulging in Aussie Racing Cars, previously took the HQ title in 2016 at Wakefield Park and won the year after at Wanneroo Raceway in West Australia.

There were six lead-up heats where each driver took part in three each. Osborn won two, as did Luke Harrison and John Baxter. Osborn took out the top 10 shootout that determined the first five rows for the 20-lap final.

There was a second lap Safety Car when Wayne Healey stopped near the bridge with a broken diff. For the final 16 laps, the race ran trouble-free.

Osborn was pursued throughout by fellow New South Welshman Luke Harrison, barely more than 0.5s away until the final lap. He finished 1.1s in arrears and replicated his close second place at 2022 Nationals, held at Hidden Valley.

That race was won by Tasmanian Phil Ashlin who was third throughout, apart from a brief mid-race point where Queenslander Brandon Madden was in front of him. The latter held fourth until passed by Jarrod Harber (NSW) and Joe Andriske (Qld) on the final lap. Post race Harber received a 30s penalty which relegated him to 13th.

Sixth place went to Jack Madden ahead of Justin van Twest, Ben Simpson, Peter Coleman and Scott Andriske. John Baxter was placed as high as sixth in front of Harber when he was turned around at the first corner. He dropped to 38th before a mighty recovery to 11th.

The meeting was also the final round of the Queensland Circuit Racing Championships. Zane Rinaldi was the outright round winner in Circuit Excels. He won two of the four races while Jack Wood won the other two and finished second ahead of Tyler Collins and George Wood.

In Production Touring, Roman Miller (BMW M2 Competition) won three races and finished ahead of Race 3 winner Mark Bailey (Toyota GR Yaris), Paolo Buccini (BMW M140I) and Jake Camilleri (Mazda 3 MPS). It was close in Formula Vees with Alex Macdonald (Jacer) the winner over Alex Hedemann (Rapier) although they each won two races.

Other winners were Rod Lynch (Improved Production Holden Commodore), Mark Wright (Commodore Sports Sedan), Brayden Larkin (Super Mini Challenge), Liam Loiacono (Mygale Formula Ford) and Chris Farrell (Swift) in Sports & Racing.