Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes at Bathurst twice in 2024

The six-round Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series will have two rounds at Bathurst next year. All 24 races will be with the Supercars Championship. The SuperUtes will have increased free-to-air television coverage as well as all races televised on FoxSports and Kayo again.

The series will begin at the Bathurst 500 on February 23-25 before going to Hidden Valley in the Northern Territory for the first time on June 14-16. Round 3 will be at the Beaurepairs Sydney SuperNight on July 19-21 before the SuperUtes return to Mt Panorama for the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 10-13.

The category will be part of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on October 25-27, and the final round will be at the VAILO Adelaide 500 on November 14-17 which will be the 25th Anniversary of the South Australian event.

“To have the opportunity to start and end our season alongside Supercars is incredibly exciting and is a credit to the hard work everyone in our paddock has invested in 2023 to make the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes bigger and better each year,” said category operations manager Filippa Guarna.

“Racing in the Northern Territory has been on our bucket list for a while and the whole paddock can’t wait to race in front of fans in Darwin. 2023 saw a huge step up in racing entertainment and we’ve got more V8 SuperUtes in production already for next year, so increased TV coverage will be another way for more motorsport fans to enjoy the racing in 2024.

“We recently announced our long-term naming rights partnership with one of the most successful Australian automotive brands in Tyrepower, and to also have continued support from Supercars to help our category’s growth makes for another great year of racing ahead,” said Guarna.

The free-to-air provider, the Seven Network will show races at the Bathurst 500, Darwin, Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast events.

V8 SuperUtes has already crowned ACDelco Sieders Racing Team’s Aaron Borg as its 2023 champion when the series concluded on the streets of the Gold Coast at the end of October.

But despite the championship being finalised, the category will take to the streets of Adelaide next week as a non-championship round with teams racing for the inaugural Go Sunny Tradies Cup.