Starting Grid: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sunday 19th November, 2023 - 8:00am
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|3. George Russell
Mercedes
|4. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|5. Alex Albon
Williams
|6. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|7. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|8. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|10. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|11. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|12. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|13. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|14. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15. Lando Norris
McLaren
|16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|19. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|20. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
