Starting Grid: Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th November, 2023 - 8:00am

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3. George Russell
Mercedes
4. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
5. Alex Albon
Williams
6. Logan Sargeant
Williams
7. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
8. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
10. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
11. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
12. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
13. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
14. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
15. Lando Norris
McLaren
16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
18. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
19. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
20. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri

