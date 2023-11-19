Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sunday 19th November, 2023 - 6:35pm
Full results from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|50 laps
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+ 2.07
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+ 2.241
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+ 18.665
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+ 20.067
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+ 20.834
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+ 21.755
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+ 23.091
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+ 25.964
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+ 29.496
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+ 34.27
|12
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+ 43.398
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+ 44.825
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 48.525
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|+ 50.162
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+ 50.882
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|+ 85.35
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 4L
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+ 5L
|20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+ 48L
