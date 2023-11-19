> News > Formula 1

Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th November, 2023 - 6:35pm

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 50 laps
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 2.07
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull + 2.241
4 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 18.665
5 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 20.067
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari + 20.834
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 21.755
8 63 George Russell Mercedes + 23.091
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 25.964
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 29.496
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 34.27
12 23 Alex Albon Williams + 43.398
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas + 44.825
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri + 48.525
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber + 50.162
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams + 50.882
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber + 85.35
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri + 4L
19 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas + 5L
20 4 Lando Norris McLaren + 48L

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]