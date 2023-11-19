Norris discharged from hospital after Las Vegas crash

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has confirmed that Lando Norris has been discharged from hospital following his Las Vegas Grand Prix crash.

Norris spun into the wall in the early stages of the 50-lap race and was transferred to the nearby University Medical Center following a visit to the circuit’s medical centre.

The FIA advised he was transferred from the circuit for “precautionary investigations,” with the 24-year-old having now been given the all-clear.

“Lando has been discharged,” Stella confirmed.

“So he’s been discharged. All checks negative, so good news on Lando’s side.”

Norris had been running 13th at the time, just behind team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Rounding the fast left-hander at Turn 11 on Lap 3, and as he approached the braking zone for Turn 12, the McLaren slewed sideways and heavily impacted the barrier.

“There’s a bump in that place,” Stella said by way of explanation.

“You can see all the cars sparkle when they go through this bump.

“I think the combination of the bump and the cold tyres might have surprised him.

“Otherwise, we don’t see any issue, let’s say, with the car of a different nature.”

The race had been neutralised on the opening lap following three separate incidents at the first corner.

With debris on track, the Virtual Safety Car was thrust into action so marshals could clear away the litter.

Racing resumed as the field started Lap 3, but during the interruption tyre temperatures and pressures had dropped.

While acknowledging that was a contributing factor, Stella called for immediate action on that part of the circuit.

“I think that bump, if we carry on racing at night time, it should be fixed because the tyres will always be cold, low grip, and it becomes a very tricky corner,” he explained.

“Already during the weekend, we saw cases in which there was oversteer in that place.

“So, independently of the timetable, we would strongly recommend that this bump is smoothed out.”

Norris was one of three retirements from the race while Piastri in the other McLaren finished tenth, with a bonus point for fastest lap.