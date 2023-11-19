Macau Grand Prix stopped by fiery crash

The 2023 Macau Grand Prix has been red-flagged by a fiery crash for Paul Aron.

The Prema driver was locked in battle for fifth place with Josep Marti when, on the seventh lap of the race, he crashed heavily at Paiol.

Details of the crash are currently thin on the ground, however his car ended up on fire with the rear part of the car parting ways with the chassis.

Aron looked to emerge from the wreckage without serious injuries.

Charlie Wurz was also caught up in the incident, hitting the wall in his efforts to avoid Aron’s car after arriving to the scene of the accident at full speed.

“We were having a really good race and I came around the corner flat and saw the car split in half and on [fire], and out of instinct I braked, locked the rears and went into the wall,” he explained.

“It’s really unlucky because the car was amazing. I think the gearbox is broken. We’re going to work out best and see if we can get back out, but it’s not looking too promising at the moment.”

The race has been red flagged for repairs to the barriers with Luke Browning currently leading from Gabriele Mini and Dennis Hauger.