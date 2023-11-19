Lawrence brothers dominate Paris SX action

The Lawrence brothers dominated the SX competition at the 52nd 2023 THOR MINI O’S at the La Defense Arena in Paris on Saturday night.

Jet Lawrence, the 2023 AMA 250cc, 450cc, and SMX World Champion, won all three motos.

In the first 450cc race, Jett Lawrence took the holeshot and led from the start.

Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Ken Roczen pulled away from the pack early in the first of three 12-lap races.

The elder Lawrence held off the younger Lawrence at the finish by 1.5s.

In the second 450cc main, Jett Lawrence got a great start and holeshot but could not hold off Hunter Lawrence

Roczen charged hard late and passed Jett Lawrence for second before going down and finishing sixth.

Hunter Lawrence held the lead the entire race until the final lap.

Jett Lawrence denied Hunter Lawrence’s first win by making the pass on his brother in the final turn.

Cooper Webb finished third.

In the third race, Roczen got the holeshot but missed a double jump.

The mistake allowed Jett Lawrence to take the lead.

The two riders traded the lead over the next few laps before Jett Lawrence made the pass for the lead for good.

Hunter Lawrence, running third, crashed but was unhurt and recovered to finish sixth.

Roczen settled for second place as Lawrence took his third win of the night.

Cooper Webb again finished third.

Jett Lawrence took the overall win, while Hunter Lawrence finished second and Roczen claimed third.

“We had a couple of sketchy moments on that last one,” Lawrence said. “Good to walk away with three wins.”