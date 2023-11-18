> News > Formula 1

Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th November, 2023 - 7:28pm

< Back

Results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Qualifying is still in progress

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.617 1:32.775
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:33.851 1:33.338
3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:34.137 1:33.351
4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:34.272 1:33.494
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.190 1:33.572
6 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:34.634 1:33.588
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:34.422 1:33.617
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:34.337 1:33.664
9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:34.525 1:33.733
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:34.305 1:33.809
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.307 1:33.837
12 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:34.574 1:33.855
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:34.265 1:33.979
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:34.504 1:34.199
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:34.683 1:34.308
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.703
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:34.834
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:34.849
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.850
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:36.447

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]