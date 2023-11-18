Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 18th November, 2023 - 7:28pm
Results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.
Qualifying is still in progress
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.617
|1:32.775
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:33.851
|1:33.338
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34.137
|1:33.351
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:34.272
|1:33.494
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:34.190
|1:33.572
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:34.634
|1:33.588
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:34.422
|1:33.617
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:34.337
|1:33.664
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:34.525
|1:33.733
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:34.305
|1:33.809
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:34.307
|1:33.837
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:34.574
|1:33.855
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:34.265
|1:33.979
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:34.504
|1:34.199
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:34.683
|1:34.308
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:34.703
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:34.834
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:34.849
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:34.850
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:36.447
