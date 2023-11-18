> News > Formula 1

Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th November, 2023 - 4:26pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes 23 1:34.093
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 20 1:34.491 0.398
3 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 17 1:34.645 0.552
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 14 1:34.653 0.560
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 13 1:34.706 0.613
6 23 Alex Albon Williams 14 1:34.726 0.633
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 1:34.788 0.695
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 1:34.853 0.760
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 18 1:34.908 0.815
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 18 1:35.067 0.974
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren 17 1:35.089 0.996
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 17 1:35.112 1.019
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 1:35.253 1.160
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 15 1:35.297 1.204
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 15 1:35.881 1.788
16 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 22 1:35.908 1.815
17 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 21 1:35.939 1.846
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:36.087 1.994
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 12 1:36.485 2.392
20 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:37.778 3.685

