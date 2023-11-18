Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 18th November, 2023 - 4:26pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:34.093
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|20
|1:34.491
|0.398
|3
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|17
|1:34.645
|0.552
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|14
|1:34.653
|0.560
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|13
|1:34.706
|0.613
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|14
|1:34.726
|0.633
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:34.788
|0.695
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|1:34.853
|0.760
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18
|1:34.908
|0.815
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|18
|1:35.067
|0.974
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|17
|1:35.089
|0.996
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|17
|1:35.112
|1.019
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|1:35.253
|1.160
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|15
|1:35.297
|1.204
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15
|1:35.881
|1.788
|16
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|22
|1:35.908
|1.815
|17
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|21
|1:35.939
|1.846
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:36.087
|1.994
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|12
|1:36.485
|2.392
|20
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:37.778
|3.685
