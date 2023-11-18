Stroll hit with grid penalty for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lance Stroll has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Aston Martin driver Stroll has been punished for overtaking the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz under double-waved yellow flags.

Stroll’s case was straightforward for the stewards after investigating the incident that took place during a final practice session in which Mercedes’ George Russell was fastest ahead of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

A stewards’ report read: “Double-yellow flags were waved at marshal post 12.9 as car 18 (Stroll) approached that point along the straight.

“After passing the flags, which were clearly visible on the onboard video from car 18, car 18 overtook car 55 (Sainz).

“The driver of Car 18 stated he had his “head down” looking at his dash and was concentrating on the Ferrari ahead of him and missed the flags.

“Although there were no yellow-light panels displayed, the regulations are clear that the flags and light panels have the same meaning.

“Accordingly, the standard penalty guidelines have been applied as to the penalty.”

Sainz will drop 10 places after serving a power unit penalty for taking on a new energy storeS beyond the prescribed amount.

The unit was severely damaged after Sainz drove over a water drain cover during FP1, with the concrete seal exploding and causing severe damage to his SF23.