Gen3 Supercars arrive in USA for aero testing

Two Gen3 Supercars have touched down in the USA ahead of wind tunnel testing next month.

The two homologation teams have provided a car each, with a Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro and a Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang making the trek to the States.

The two cars have now touched down in Chicago and will soon be transported to the Windshear Wind Tunnel Testing Facility in North Carolina.

Full-scale wind tunnel testing is a first for Supercars and comes amid ongoing struggles to find parity between the two Gen3 models.

That is thought to be thanks to the unprecedented amounts of control components on the new-generation cars, which as put aero and engine parity under the microscope.

Aero changes to the Ford Mustang ahead of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 looked to have yielded a positive step, with the wind tunnel program hoped to put an end to the question marks over aero parity.

A transient dyno testing will also kick off this month to properly assess perceived differences between the GM and Ford V8 motors.