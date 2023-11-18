> News > Formula 1

GALLERY: Las Vegas GP track repairs

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th November, 2023 - 1:00pm

Circuit workers fill manhole covers on the circuit. Image: Coates / XPB Images

Circuit workers fill manhole covers on the Las Vegas circuit. Image: Coates / XPB Images

A broken drain cover on the Strip in Las Vegas saw opening practice for this weekend’s grand prix abandoned and Free Practice 2 delayed by more than two hours.

Just minutes into the opening session on the brand new circuit both Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz struck trouble.

A loose drain cover caused extensive damage to both cars and prompted lengthy delays as repairs were made.

Officials then completed an inspection of the complete circuit, completing similar works at a number of locations, including pit entry.

The loose drain was an embarrassing mishap for the high-profile event, prompting some pointed questions from Daniel Ricciardo over the inspection criteria for street circuits.

