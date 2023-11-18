GALLERY: Las Vegas GP track repairs
Saturday 18th November, 2023 - 1:00pm
A broken drain cover on the Strip in Las Vegas saw opening practice for this weekend’s grand prix abandoned and Free Practice 2 delayed by more than two hours.
Just minutes into the opening session on the brand new circuit both Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz struck trouble.
A loose drain cover caused extensive damage to both cars and prompted lengthy delays as repairs were made.
Officials then completed an inspection of the complete circuit, completing similar works at a number of locations, including pit entry.
The loose drain was an embarrassing mishap for the high-profile event, prompting some pointed questions from Daniel Ricciardo over the inspection criteria for street circuits.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]