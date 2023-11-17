Two Supercar events for Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Besides racing at Symmons Plains as part of the Ned Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint, the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia will also be on the NTI Townsville 500 program in 2024.

The calendar is headlined by a series’ street racing debut at the North Queensland city on July 5-7. The spot on the Townsville program replaces the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship that usually runs there.

The six-round series is a mixture of high profile national events with permanent circuits and what is likely to be the series’ best media and broadcast package in its 16-year history.

The series will kick off with the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island on April 12-14 and continue at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend on May 31 – June 2. Townsville will the third round on July 5-7 and will be followed by Queensland Raceway on August 2-4.

For the second year in a row, the Porsches will venture to Symmons Plains for Round 5 on August 16-18 before a long break and the final round in New South Wales. The season will conclude with a two-day event at Sydney Motorsport Park as the key support to the TCR World Tour event at Race Sydney on November 1-3.

This year’s Porsche series and the Endurance Cup title were both taken out by Marco Giltrap.

“The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge takes another step forward in 2024 with what we think is the best calendar yet for the series,” said Motorsport Manager, Porsche Motorsport Australia, Barry Hay.

“It mixes incredible permanent circuits, high profile events and the first opportunity for the Sprint Challenge field to go street circuit racing in Townsville. It’s a great opportunity for the series on a major national stage and one of the larger motorsport events on the calendar.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Symmons Plains with the Supercars, and to returning to the Shannons SpeedSeries show with what is looking to be a massive year on that program.

“Sprint Challenge has been incredible this year and we’re incredibly proud of the series and everyone who competes in it. There is no doubt 2024 is shaping up to be even better.”

The Supercars rounds will be included in the coverage on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo, with the Townsville event also being broadcast on free-to-air via the Seven Network. Broadcast details for Shannons SpeedSeries rounds will be confirmed soon.