Supercars to recycle used race tyres

Supercars has announced a new recycling programme for its used race tyres.

The series has partnered with Queensland-based clean conversion company Entyr to start a program that will see used race rubber efficiently recycled.

Entyr has already taken delivery of more than 400 Dunlop tyres that were used over the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend, which will be converted back to raw materials and re-used.

That was a trial run of sorts with both Supercars and Entyr planning on recycling all race tyres used over a season – which accounts for around 14,000 tyres across Supercars, Super2 and Super3.

“Supercars’ alignment with Entyr is a really important part of our journey going forward,” Supercars Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer Tim Watsford said.

“From a broader sport perspective, sustainability and looking after our planet are incredibly important, and Supercars is now on our journey.

“Seeing our race-used Dunlop tyres converted into materials that can be used again is very gratifying and a great step for our championship.

“As a sport with a huge and passionate audience, we have a great platform to try and make change and drive a greener future, and our partnership with Entyr is another key step we are taking to achieve that.”

The move is the latest towards better sustainability and environmental consciousness for Supercars, along with measures such as using the more sustainable E75 fuel.

“We are excited to partner with Supercars and Dunlop who support our commitment to solving the global waste tyre problem,” said Entyr CEO David Wheeley.

“Excitingly, we’re at the forefront of a solution to this problem.

“We have an internationally patented, low-emissions thermal baking process for end-of-life tyres. Our process avoids the burning of toxic waste and is controlled within an atmospherically sealed vessel, repurposing almost 100 per cent of the tyre.

“By recycling with us, the life of Dunlop’s racing tyres’ will extend beyond playing a critical role in racing safety but will continue by contributing to a decarbonised and safe solution for sustainable road infrastructure.”