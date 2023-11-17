Supercars retains controversial entry rules

Supercars has retained its controversial entry requirements for new drivers despite the impending abolishment of the superlicence.

Motorsport Australia announced earlier this year that the much-maligned superlicence system will be abolished as of January 1.

However it won’t change the entry requirements for Supercars, which has now confirmed that it will retain its list of controversial stipulations for new drivers.

That means that as well as holding a minimum of an FIA International Grade C licence, drivers will have to meet certain requirements.

Those requirement are that a driver must have either competed in three Supercars rounds in the past five years, have competed in six Super2 rounds in the past three years, or competed in three Super2 rounds if additional requirements are met.

Those additional requirements to be eligible after three Super2 rounds is being a top three finisher in either Super3 or Carrera Cup in the previous three years.

The entry requirements do leave a provision for Supercars to override its own conditions:

“Under exceptional circumstances, in its sole discretion, Supercars may approve the entry of a driver based on his/her international or historic Supercars racing achievements,” that provision reads.

The entry requirements have long been controversial as they exclude drivers racing in the likes of TCR Australia, S5000 and Trans Am from being automatically eligible to race a Supercar.

Australian Racing Group boss Barry Rogers, who oversees those categories, has long been critical of the impact the requirements have on grid sizes.

As recently as last year, two-time S5000 champion Joey Mawson effectively missed out on a Supercars endurance drive with PremiAir Racing after failing to secure an exemption from Supercars in a timely matter.

He would later strike more licence trouble when he tested positive to a banned substance.