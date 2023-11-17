Supercars confirms live pit lane order for 2024

Supercars has confirmed that a ‘live’ pit lane order will be instituted for the 2024 championship season.

Whereas pit lane order is currently locked in (with limited exceptions) for the season, and determined primarily on the basis of the previous year’s teams’ championship results, it could theoretically change from event to event next year.

That is because it will be determined on the basis of the teams’ championship standings at the end of the preceding event of the season.

The change was floated earlier this year and has now been approved by the Supercars Commission, the championship has announced via its official website.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Assuming the live order applied at next week’s Vailo Adelaide 500, Erebus Motorsport would have the first pair of garages (nearest pit exit) given it leads the teams’ championship.

Triple Eight Race Engineering would take the second pair of garages given it is second in the teams’ championship, and so on.

Brad Jones Racing, being the only four-car team in next year’s championship, will move around as a quartet.

Under the Adelaide hypothetical, it would take up the third and fourth pair of garages given its leading ‘team’, the #8 Andre Heimgartner and #14 Bryce Fullwood entries for the purpose of the exercise, is third in the championship.

The pit lane order for next year’s season-opener at Bathurst will be set by the result of this year’s teams’ championship, and hence is likely to look very similar to the scenario outlined above.

The Vailo Adelaide 500 takes place on November 23-26.