Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
By Mat Coch
Friday 17th November, 2023 - 11:02pm
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|38
|1:35.265
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|38
|1:35.782
|0.517
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|37
|1:35.793
|0.528
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|35
|1:36.085
|0.820
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|35
|1:36.129
|0.864
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|36
|1:36.183
|0.918
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|32
|1:36.489
|1.224
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|40
|1:36.496
|1.231
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|41
|1:36.663
|1.398
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|41
|1:36.688
|1.423
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|32
|1:36.864
|1.599
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|36
|1:36.890
|1.625
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|36
|1:36.917
|1.652
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|34
|1:36.987
|1.722
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|32
|1:37.134
|1.869
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|36
|1:37.241
|1.976
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|40
|1:37.412
|2.147
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|35
|1:37.656
|2.391
|19
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|39
|1:37.680
|2.415
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|41
|1:38.140
|2.875
