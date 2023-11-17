> News > Formula 1

Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Friday 17th November, 2023 - 11:02pm

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 38 1:35.265
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 38 1:35.782 0.517
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 37 1:35.793 0.528
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 35 1:36.085 0.820
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 35 1:36.129 0.864
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 36 1:36.183 0.918
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 32 1:36.489 1.224
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 40 1:36.496 1.231
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 41 1:36.663 1.398
10 23 Alex Albon Williams 41 1:36.688 1.423
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren 32 1:36.864 1.599
12 63 George Russell Mercedes 36 1:36.890 1.625
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 36 1:36.917 1.652
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 34 1:36.987 1.722
15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 32 1:37.134 1.869
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 36 1:37.241 1.976
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 40 1:37.412 2.147
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 35 1:37.656 2.391
19 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 39 1:37.680 2.415
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 41 1:38.140 2.875

