Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 17th November, 2023 - 3:51pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 1:40.909
2 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 4 1:43.446 02.537
3 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 4 1:44.261 03.352
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 4 1:44.397 03.488
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 1:45.365 04.456
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 4 1:45.497 04.588
7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 1:45.824 04.915
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 5 1:45.908 04.999
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 4 1:46.793 05.884
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 5 1:47.147 06.238
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 5 1:48.253 07.344
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 4 1:48.513 07.604
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 4 1:48.650 07.741
14 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 5 1:48.822 07.913
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren 3 1:48.947 08.038
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 2
19 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

