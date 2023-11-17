Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 17th November, 2023 - 3:51pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|1:40.909
|2
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|4
|1:43.446
|02.537
|3
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|4
|1:44.261
|03.352
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|1:44.397
|03.488
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|1:45.365
|04.456
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|4
|1:45.497
|04.588
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|1:45.824
|04.915
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5
|1:45.908
|04.999
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|4
|1:46.793
|05.884
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|5
|1:47.147
|06.238
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|5
|1:48.253
|07.344
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4
|1:48.513
|07.604
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|4
|1:48.650
|07.741
|14
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|5
|1:48.822
|07.913
|15
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|1:48.947
|08.038
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|19
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
