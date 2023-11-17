Radicals back in WA as part of five-round series

As part of the five-round event calendar in 2024, the Workhorse Radical Cup Australia Series will return to cargo.com.au Raceway as part of the Perth SuperSprint for the first time since 2022.

Besides a return to the Supercars program, Radicals will also race at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

Next year’s season commences with the Shannons SpeedSeries on April 12-14 at Phillip Island, a favourite among competitors and a staple of the calendar.

For Round 2, the Radicals will cross the Nullarbor to the other side of Australia to be a support to the Supercars Championship at the Wanneroo circuit on May 17-19. The facility is home to Arise Racing, one of the major teams in the series.

Shell V-Power Motorsport Park in South Australia will host the next round where the Radicals will be part of the Lamborghini SuperTrofeo Asia event on June 7-9.

The category will rejoin Shannons SpeedSeries in New South Wales for the two remaining rounds. Round 4 will be on October 18-20 at Sydney Motorsport Park which is home to several categories regulars including Garth Walden Motorsport.

The fifth and final round will be held at Mount Panorama alongside the 2024 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

This year’s series has had the strongest line up ever with an average of 20 entries per the five rounds. It won by teenager Alex Gardner from Volante Rosso Motorsport two weeks ago in Sydney.

“In many ways, the 2023 calendar was a compromise, however 2024 is what we see as the best version of a Radical Cup Australia calendar,” explained Category Manager Charise Bristow.

“It’s a great mixture of events and dates that give time for our teams and drivers between rounds, but still deliver great value for everyone involved.

“We were so well supported by our teams and competitors this year, we wanted to make sure that their commitment and support was rewarded with the best possible calendar for next year and this delivers that and much more.

“Finishing at Bathurst is set to be a highlight and will be an incredible way to end the season.”

Four of the five rounds will feature live broadcast television, including coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo for the Perth Supercars round. The Lamborghini SuperTrofeo event at The Bend will be streamed live, while Shannons SpeedSeries broadcast details are yet to be announced.