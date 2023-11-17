Opening Las Vegas practice cancelled after track issue

The opening practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been red flagged and will not be resumed due to concerns with the circuit.

Little more than 10 minutes of running took place before the red flags were shown when Carlos Sainz stopped on the back straight.

His Ferrari had suffered damage to its floor, shortly after Esteban Ocon also sustained damage to his Alpine.

That was traced to a drain cover, forcing the FIA to abandon the session due to safety concerns.

A statement from the FIA confirmed: “Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed.

“We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time – we will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule.”

