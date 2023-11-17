Nathan Herne back for S5000 at Vailo Adelaide 500

Fresh off his most competitive round of the US Trans Am Series, Nathan Herne returns to Australia to compete in the final round of S5000 at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

The 2022 Tasman Series winner will link up with the current S5000 series-leading team Garry Rogers Motorsport. Herne will have a chance to go back-to-back for Tasman titles as it is a single round event that runs alongside the Gold Star finale.

Herne has been racing in America throughout the 2023 season, where he established himself as a leading rookie with four podiums. Herne has also participated in Dirt Late Model starts and an oval Late Model test. At the Circuit of The Americas, he was leading the final race of the year when he was hit from behind and spun around.

“It’s going to be exciting to come back home and race at Adelaide again, especially in the S5000s,” said Herne.

“There is one S5000 car that has followed me around here in America, racing on the same weekends as I have been in the TA2 Series, and every time you see and hear the thing go around, you remember just how cool of a car they are.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the S5000. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“A lot of my best memories from racing came from the S5000 series last year, obviously the Tasman Series being a highlight of that. To have the opportunity to come back and have a crack at going back to back in the series, it’s pretty exciting, and an opportunity I am super thankful for from Barry and the crew at GRM.

GRM currently leads the Gold Star series with Aaron Cameron. He has won four of the last six races and has an 84-point lead. The return of Herne sees the GRM stable settle at six for the Adelaide 500, joining Cameron, Ben Bargwanna, Nic Carroll, Jordan Boys and Sebastien Amadio.

“Nathan immediately took to the S5000, and his results showed, winning four of the six races in the 2022 Tasman Series and entering the 2023 three-race Tasman Series as the reigning champion,” said GRM principal Barry Rogers.

“We have watched with interest as Nathan has competed in the USA during 2023 and has continued to show his talent in the Trans Am car, regularly featuring on the podium against the next generation of NASCAR drivers.

“The pointy end of the S5000 field is going to be very sharp with Cooper Webster, Aaron Cameron and another yet to be announced high profile addition. These are three races you will not want to miss at next week’s Vailo Adelaide 500.”