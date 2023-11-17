MSR renews key partnership

Matt Stone Racing has renewed its partnership with Supaglass with a new, two-year deal.

Supaglass Industries branding continue to feature on the bonnet and rear-quarter panel of its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros after joining MSR this year.

The new agreement was announced at its headquarters in the Australian Capital Territory suburb of Beard today, attended by Matt Stone, #35 Camaro driver Cameron Hill, as well as Supaglass Director Steve Bates and General Manager Rob Bolitho.

“It’s great to have Supaglass Industries signed on as a partner of MSR for a further two seasons,” said Stone.

“The announcement of this renewal comes at a very exciting time, as we continue building towards the 2024 Supercars Championship.

“It’s even more fitting to reveal the big news together with the Supaglass family at their Canberra facility.

“We look forward to seeing Supaglass continue to feature on the MSR Camaro moving forward, and strengthening our partnership with a company that is equally as passionate about motorsport.”

Bolitho added, “Supaglass are really excited to be continuing our partnership with MSR in the upcoming 2024-2025 Supercar seasons.

“The traction we have had from our current sponsorship has been amazing.

“We have been behind Cameron for many years now and know he is on an upward trajectory in this sport, so along with MSR and the rest of the team we are so excited to see what the future holds for us all.”

Hill also inked a new, multi-year deal with MSR, announced in September during this, his rookie season in the Repco Supercars Championship.

He will be joined at the Yatala-based squad next year and in 2025 by Nick Percat, who makes the move at season’s end from Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Hill and Erebus Motorsport-bound Jack Le Brocq will tackle the Vailo Adelaide 500 for MSR next weekend.