Martin does not need “friends” to win MotoGP championship

Jorge Martin says he does not need “friends” to help him win the MotoGP championship despite title rival Francesco Bagnaia having several probable allies.

Martin trails the Italian by 14 points with a total of 74 on offer in the two rounds which remain this season, the first of those being this weekend in Qatar.

Bagnaia has indicated that he and fellow factory Ducati Team rider Enea Bastianini might work together in qualifying to provide each other a tow down the long Lusail main straight.

He could also conceivably enjoy the support of VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini given he too is an alumni of Valento Rossi’s academy structure.

Martin, though, says he is not fazed at the notion that his title rival might have more help from within the Ducati ranks.

“I don’t care about friends, I just care about myself,” said the Pramac Racing rider when that was put to him.

“I feel that if I do my 100 percent, I can beat all of them.

“So, I am focused on the weekend, focused on myself, and then if somebody will help him or not, it’s not my [problem].

“I cannot control that, so I don’t really care.”

Bastianini looked to have acted as a rear gunner for Bagnaia in the Sprint in Malaysia a week ago.

However, ‘La Bestia’ is also under pressure from Martin; in his case, to keep his seat at the factory team.

A victory in the Grand Prix at Sepang helped his cause, and Bagnaia expects #23 to take a win if it is on offer.

“I was quite clear with the team and I will say always that if Enea has the possibility to win, he’s in a situation that he needs to push,” said the #1 Desmosedici pilot.

“But for sure it will be okay to work during the sessions together maybe.

“I prefer always to ride alone but maybe it’s the time to do something together.”