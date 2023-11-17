FIA confirms rescheduled Las Vegas F1 practice time

The FIA has confirmed the revised timings for the second F1 practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Opening practice in Las Vegas was halted with less than 10 minutes of running completed when a water valve cover struck the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Officials stopped the session and did not restart it as they assessed and repaired the brand-new circuit.

It was subsequently noted at 23:00 local time, an hour before the scheduled start of Free Practice 2, that the session would be delayed.

It has since been confirmed that Free Practice 2 will take place at 02:00 local time (21:00 AEDT) and last 90 minutes.

There is no knock-on to Friday’s on-track programme, with Free Practice 3 still slated to begin at 20:30 local time (15:30 AEDT).

Qualifying remains unchanged at midnight local time (19:00 AEDT Saturday) ahead of the race at 22:00 on Saturday night (17:00 AEDT Sunday).