> News > Formula 1

FIA confirms rescheduled Las Vegas F1 practice time

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Friday 17th November, 2023 - 7:35pm

< Back
The FIA has revealed the updated start times for practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Image: XPB Images

The FIA has revealed the updated start times for practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Image: XPB Images

The FIA has confirmed the revised timings for the second F1 practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Opening practice in Las Vegas was halted with less than 10 minutes of running completed when a water valve cover struck the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Officials stopped the session and did not restart it as they assessed and repaired the brand-new circuit.

It was subsequently noted at 23:00 local time, an hour before the scheduled start of Free Practice 2, that the session would be delayed.

It has since been confirmed that Free Practice 2 will take place at 02:00 local time (21:00 AEDT) and last 90 minutes.

There is no knock-on to Friday’s on-track programme, with Free Practice 3 still slated to begin at 20:30 local time (15:30 AEDT).

Qualifying remains unchanged at midnight local time (19:00 AEDT Saturday) ahead of the race at 22:00 on Saturday night (17:00 AEDT Sunday).

THURSDAY 16th NOVEMBER Local time AEDT
FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 20:30 – 21:30 15:30 – 16:30 (Friday)
FRIDAY 17th NOVEMBER
FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 02:00 – 03:30 21:00 – 22:30(Friday)
FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 20:30 – 21:30 15:30 – 16:30 (Saturday)
FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 00:00 – 01:00 19:00 – 20:00 (Saturday)
SATURDAY 18th NOVEMBER
FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 22:00 – 00:00 17:00 – 19:00 (Sunday)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]