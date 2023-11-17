Ferrari boss slams ‘unacceptable’ Las Vegas drain cover fault

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has slammed the loose water valve cover that stopped opening practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as “unacceptable” and that it “could have been much worse”.

Carlos Sainz was forced to stop on track after impacting the water valve cover, his incident happening moments after Esteban Ocon had a similar experience for Alpine.

Both drivers had been heading down the back straight when striking trouble, Ocon drawing the double waved yellows before the reds were shown shortly after Sainz’s impact.

Alpine confirmed it would have to change the Frenchman’s chassis as a result of the damage while FIA documents revealed Ferrari was forced to change the survival cell, internal combustion engine, energy store and control electronics.

“We had a very tough FP1, this will cost us a fortune,” Vasseur said.

“We won’t be part of the FP2 for sure, but we have to change the chassis out from the car, the fuel cell out of the car.

“Okay, the show is the show and everything is going well, but I think it’s just unacceptable for the F1 point of view.”

Anticipation for this weekend’s all-new event has been high, with F1 ploughing around $500 million into the Las Vegas round.

On Wednesday, drivers took part in an opening ceremony alongside a host of musical acts while the race itself has been billed as the biggest sporting event on the planet.

It was, therefore, unfortunate timing to have an issue with the circuit shortly after cars headed out for the first time.

However, Vasseur quickly pointed out the distinction between F1’s marketing and promotion and its sporting aspects.

It is the sporting aspect Vasseur took issue with, noting the potential for a significant incident.

“You don’t have to mix everything,” he said.

“I think that the show is mega and I’m very happy with what Liberty did around the race, and I think it’s a huge step forward for the fans.

“We have to separate what is the show and the sporting side.

“The show is mega – I was in the Paddock Club yesterday when they did the ceremony, and it was something that I never saw before.

“I think it was something bigger for the F1.

“But it’s not because you are doing this that you don’t have to do the job on the sporting side.

“So I think it’s two separate things.”

He added: “For sure I’m frustrated, but I’m also scared because Carlos hit a metallic part at 320kph.

“It could have been much worse.”

Formula 1 is the only category racing in Las Vegas this weekend, affording local officials no opportunity to practice ahead of the main event heading out on track.

Track preparations also ran late, delaying the circuit inspection, though was ultimately signed off by the FIA ahead of the event beginning.

The FIA confirmed the start of Free Practice 2 would be delayed via official timing screens, though no revised start time was given amid suggestions it too could be cancelled.