Trans Am to make Adelaide 500 return

The National Trans Am Series will return to the Vailo Adelaide 500 as a support category in 2024.

Trans Am, which has become one of the halo categories on the SpeedSeries bill, made an appearance at Adelaide back in March 2020.

However it hasn’t made it back to the schedule since the Adelaide event was revived last year.

Importantly the Adelaide 500 is not promoted by Supercars, but instead the recently re-formed South Australian Motorsport Board, where former Australian Racing Group Chief Operating Officer Liam Curkpatrick is now the the Motorsport Manager.

That paves the way for the series to appear in Adelaide despite Supercars having reservations about it given the similarities to the Gen3 cars.

Since its debut on the streets of Adelaide in 2020, the National Trans Am Series has enjoyed an abundance of driving talent including Jett Johnson, Aaron Seton, now US-based dual series winner Nathan Herne, Tyler Everingham, Jaylyn Robotham and current 2023 winner James Moffat.

Adelaide is set to be the only National Trans Am Series event not to run on the SpeedSeries schedule in 2024 with the category is set to open its season at Sandown Raceway on February 9-11.