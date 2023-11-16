Supercars announces Burgess exit

Supercars has formally confirmed that Adrian Burgess will step down from the Head of Motorsport role early next year.

As revealed by Speedcafe yesterday, Burgess will depart the role following the off-season wind tunnel testing programme.

Supercars has now confirmed that news, CEO Shane Howard paying tribute to Burgess for his hard work since joining the organisation in 2018.

“Adrian has made an invaluable contribution to our sport,” he said.

“To manage the motorsport and technical operations of one of the world’s leading categories is a challenging task, which Adrian has worked tirelessly on over recent years.

“He has been an integral part of the motorsport team and the business, contributing significantly over the past five years.

“We want to express our deep appreciation to Adrian for the dedication and hard work he has applied in advancing our racing product.“

Burgess added the decision to resign from Supercars was a difficult one.

“Making the decision to leave Supercars has been a very difficult one for me to make, but one I am comfortable with at this time,” he said.

“I’m very proud to have led the hard-working technical and motorsport departments at Supercars over recent years and I will always be grateful for the time I have spent at Supercars.”

Burgess’ exit follows the troubled introduction of the new Gen3 rules which has included issues with parity, crashability and, earlier in the year, engine fires for the Ford Mustangs.

At times that has created significant tension between the Supercars technical department and the teams, particularly those running Mustangs.

There was also tension between Burgess and Triple Eight at the season-opening Newcastle 500 after T8 was found to be running an illegally-placed cool box, something it thought had been signed off by Burgess.

Supercars is currently growing its technical department with Category Technical Director and Performance Engineer roles being advertised.

Plans for the HoM role will be announced in due course.