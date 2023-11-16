Revised Australian Rally Championship calendar released

Two Australian Rally Championship events on next year’s calendar have been shifted in order to avoid clashes following the release of the 2024 Supercars calendar.

After the original provisional 2024 schedule was released in August, Motorsport Australia has confirmed the final two rounds of next season will feature on new dates.

The Adelaide Hills Rally which marks the penultimate round of the campaign will now take place a week before its original date on September 13-15 so as to not to clash with the Sandown 500 Supercars endurance race.

Rally Launceston is the season finale and has moved one week later to not clash with the Adelaide 500.

It will be held on November 22-24, making it the final national level motorsport event of the year, ensuring the champions at the end of the season can be celebrated.

Next year’s Australian Rally Championship calendar will open at the National Capital Rally in Canberra on April 5-7, which will hold the final round of the 2023 campaign this weekend.

Reigning champions Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin lead this year’s Australian Rally Championship by 23 points heading to the final round.

2024 Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship Updated Calendar

Round 1: National Capital Rally – 5-7 April

Round 2: Forest Rally – 17-19 May

Round 3: Rally Queensland – 28-30 June

Round 4: Gippsland Rally – 9-11 August

Round 5: Adelaide Hills Rally – 13-15 September*

Round 6: Rally Launceston – 22-24 November*