Matt Campbell added to GT World Challenge Australia field

Matt Campbell will race on home soil again when he joins EMA Motorsport for the final round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS in Adelaide.

The Queenslander will pair up with 2021 and 2022 GTWC champion Yasser Shahin in the #1 Porsche 911 GT3 R, the same car in which he finished second in February’s Bathurst 12 Hour in the Manthey EMA entry.

Campbell, whose main programme this year has been Porsche Penske Motorsport’s IMSA tilt, said, “It’s been a busy season, and great to racing in Australia to sign off the year, back with EMA Motorsport.

“The team has had a great year, and I’m looking forward to helping with the final fight for the GT World Challenge Australia title push.

“We started things off back in February with the podium at Bathurst, and looking forward to being back with the team, in the GT3 R, around Adelaide.

“It’s one of my favourite tracks from growing up, and is a special place to be heading back to.”

Shahin added, “I’m really looking forward to driving with Matt.

“His rise within Porsche is the stuff of legend in Australia, and we expect to be right up there for the 500.”

Shahin is an outside chance of a GTWC title threepeat, currently 22 points off the lead and holding third in the standings, but has scored three race wins so far in 2023, alongside Garnet Patterson.

Campbell, who cut his teeth in Carrera Cup Australia with McElrea Racing, has stood on the podium three times in IMSA this year, including a win at Road America in one of the Porsche 963s.

In GTWC Australia, Liam Talbot holds a seven-point championship lead over fellow Audi steerer Geoff Emery on the way to the Vailo Adelaide 500, where action starts on Thursday week.