FIA ban three key colours on Sphere during Las Vegas track action

The FIA has put a block on the Sphere from using three key colours whilst there is track action during the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Sphere, which finally opened its doors to the public in early October, is the world’s largest LED screen, becoming a beacon for the city once illuminated at night.

The fully programmable exosphere consists of 1.2 million pucks, spaced eight inches apart, with each puck containing 48 individual LED diodes and with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors.

Throughout the course of the weekend, it will be used to display branding from a number of partners associated with the race, as well as show driver cards of all 20 drivers and their cars.

Speedcafe has learned, however, that whilst practice, qualifying, and the race are underway, the FIA has determined that in the interests of safety and given the potential distraction, the colours red, yellow, and blue will not be used as these are shown on the trackside light panels which warn the drivers of various situations.

Sited at the heart of the Turns 6-9 complex on the 6.201-kilometre track, the Sphere’s considerable brightness cannot be adjusted, and so may yet prove disturbing for the drivers despite the fact they will be wearing darkened visors.

The Sphere, however, will still be a main draw for fans at the event, and those at home watching television, adding to the Las Vegas spectacle, alongside the cars hitting 210mph as they hurtle down the iconic Strip.

“This is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1 – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president marquee events and operations for MSG Entertainment.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix added: “Sphere’s exosphere doesn’t just complement the Las Vegas circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerising experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally.

“Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend.”