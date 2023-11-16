Four F1 teams unveil new liveries for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Four F1 teams have taken full advantage of the hype surrounding this weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix by unveiling unique liveries ahead of the event.

The most eagerly anticipated event for many a year in F1 is now in full swing, with last-minute preparations ongoing ahead of the track action commencing at 8.30pm local time on Thursday evening (3.30pm AEST Friday).

Red Bull has revealed an all-car makeover, with a base colour of purple, and decorated with various Vegas-themed elements, including playing cards and poker chips given its partnership with Poker Stars.

The design is the third of the Make your Mark’ liveries designed by fans, all of which have been rolled out at the three grands prix now in the United States, with Miami and Austin the other host cities.

Last week, Ferrari was the first to show off its new design ahead of the 50-lap race around the 6.201-kilometre, 17-turn circuit that takes in the famous Strip.

The red-and-white livery on the SF23s is a nod to its successes in America during the 1970s when its cars competed in such colours.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will complete the look with new race suits, helmets and team kit.

The rear of the Williams FW45 has been completely redesigned, wholly embracing the Las Vegas theme by incorporating the iconic ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign.

The name ‘Williams’ is also splashed across the engine cover with neon-lights artwork to reflect the city’s night-time vibrancy.

Alpine makes up the quartet of teams opting to look different for F1’s return to Sin City for the first time in 41 years.

The French squad has teamed up with skate and streetwear brand Palace, with the livery on the A523 a little more subtle compared to its rivals, highlighting different hues of blue and pink.