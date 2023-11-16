Full supports for Taupō Supercars announced

Supercars has unveiled the full support category undercard for the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400.

Supercars will make its first visit to the Taupō venue next year, which takes over as NZ round from the now-defunct Pukekohe.

It has already been announced that Carrera Cup Australia will join Supercars across the Tasman, marking a second-ever international outing for the one-make series.

The full undercard for Taupo has now been revealed with three local categories to join Supercars and Carrera Cup.

Those categories are NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota Gaza Racing 86 Series NZ and Formula Ford NZ.

“As we gear up for our debut at Taupō in April, we’re thrilled to offer fans some of the most exciting categories on track over all three days of the event,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“With Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Central Muscle Cars, the Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series, and Formula Ford on the undercard, fans of all kinds will have something to get behind, with a number of local drivers gearing up for a crack at line honours on home turf.

“Tickets are on sale now and we urge fans to get in early to secure their seats trackside for what will be a memorable addition to our proud history of racing in New Zealand.”

The ITM Taupō Super400 will take place on April 19-21 next year.